Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 123,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $112,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,059,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,551,228.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $103,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,103.33. The trade was a 8.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $335,945 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised shares of CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.