Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in AdaptHealth by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

