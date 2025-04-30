Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $133,000 Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,462 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TALO. Barclays PLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 210,687 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,077,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Talos Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TALO. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

