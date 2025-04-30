Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 302,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 45,225 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Price Performance

ABIVAX Société Anonyme stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABVX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Profile

(Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Further Reading

