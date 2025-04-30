Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 10,468 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 849,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 677,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,446,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 4,301.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 249,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,539,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

