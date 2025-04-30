Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 22,089 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,371,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 101,290 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,583,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 171,420 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $268.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

