Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 36,186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

