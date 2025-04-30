H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts recently commented on HNNMY shares. Barclays cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
