Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $60.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $40,299.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,983.71. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 21.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 96,092 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 36,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $52.87 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

