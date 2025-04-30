Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,024 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 149.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after acquiring an additional 96,092 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 36,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,983.71. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.99. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HWC

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.