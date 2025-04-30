HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Given Neutral Rating at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott restated their neutral rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.
HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.01 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,306.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.
HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.
