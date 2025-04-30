Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 816.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,460,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 166,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 33,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of HE opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

