Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $447.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.82 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.