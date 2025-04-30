Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,272,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 668,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 570,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 66,030 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after buying an additional 31,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $11,909,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Up 1.0 %

HMC opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

