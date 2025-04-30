Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 819.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $49,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,928.61. This represents a 17.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.97 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

