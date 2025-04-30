Imperial Oil (IMO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter.
Imperial Oil Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76.
Imperial Oil Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.4972 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Oil
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.