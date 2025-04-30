Imperial Oil (IMO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.4972 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMO. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.