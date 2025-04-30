Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 213,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 11.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Price Performance

IBCP opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $40.32.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $259,811. The trade was a 43.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

