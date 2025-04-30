Indie Asset Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 7.2% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Apple by 12.8% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 253,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,799 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Apple by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 375,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 32.9% during the third quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $211.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.11 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.31.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

