Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $152.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.9 %

INGR stock opened at $132.24 on Friday. Ingredion has a one year low of $111.54 and a one year high of $155.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

