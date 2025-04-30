Inkwell Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Inkwell Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.7% of Inkwell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $187.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.90. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

