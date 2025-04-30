Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 195.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Innospec by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Innospec by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innospec by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.03. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $133.71.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Innospec declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $61,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,736.06. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $387,788.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,160.70. This trade represents a 15.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IOSP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

