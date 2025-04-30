Insider Buying: Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Insider Acquires 6,491 Shares of Stock

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) insider Sachin Mistry acquired 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £14,410.02 ($19,326.74).

Sachin Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 24th, Sachin Mistry bought 26,331 shares of Capricorn Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £51,082.14 ($68,511.45).

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

LON:CNE opened at GBX 239 ($3.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.37, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Capricorn Energy PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 161.80 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 341.77 ($4.58). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 238.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 257.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 360 ($4.83) to GBX 300 ($4.02) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.

Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.

For further information please see: www.capricornenergy.com

