Insider Selling: Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Insider Sells 29,835 Shares of Stock

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) insider Ben Fidler sold 29,835 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.24), for a total transaction of £138,732.75 ($186,068.60).
Bodycote Trading Up 1.4 %
BOY stock opened at GBX 471.60 ($6.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £844.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. Bodycote plc has a one year low of GBX 449.40 ($6.03) and a one year high of GBX 774 ($10.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 555.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 594.46.
Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 48.60 ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Bodycote had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Bodycote plc will post 54.0540541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.73) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, March 24th.
Bodycote Company Profile
The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.
Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.
Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.
