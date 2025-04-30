Insider Selling: Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Insider Sells 29,835 Shares of Stock

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) insider Ben Fidler sold 29,835 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.24), for a total transaction of £138,732.75 ($186,068.60).

Bodycote Trading Up 1.4 %

BOY stock opened at GBX 471.60 ($6.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £844.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. Bodycote plc has a one year low of GBX 449.40 ($6.03) and a one year high of GBX 774 ($10.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 555.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 594.46.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 48.60 ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Bodycote had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Bodycote plc will post 54.0540541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bodycote Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a GBX 16.10 ($0.22) dividend. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.21%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.73) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOY

Bodycote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.