Insider Selling: Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Insider Sells 8,199 Shares of Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Mace sold 8,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.35), for a total transaction of £20,497.50 ($27,491.28).

Personal Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON PGH opened at GBX 250.89 ($3.36) on Wednesday. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 153.13 ($2.05) and a one year high of GBX 261.24 ($3.50). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 228.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 205.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Personal Group alerts:

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Personal Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Personal Group Holdings Plc will post 19.0753425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personal Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Personal Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Personal Group from GBX 209 ($2.80) to GBX 316 ($4.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PGH

About Personal Group

(Get Free Report)

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.