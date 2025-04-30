Insider Selling: Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Insider Sells 8,199 Shares of Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Mace sold 8,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.35), for a total transaction of £20,497.50 ($27,491.28).
Personal Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of LON PGH opened at GBX 250.89 ($3.36) on Wednesday. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 153.13 ($2.05) and a one year high of GBX 261.24 ($3.50). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 228.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 205.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.46.
Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Personal Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Personal Group Holdings Plc will post 19.0753425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Personal Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Personal Group from GBX 209 ($2.80) to GBX 316 ($4.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PGH
About Personal Group
Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Personal Group
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.