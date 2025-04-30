Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 6,054.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Inter & Co, Inc. Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

