International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,522 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of International General Insurance worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGIC. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in International General Insurance by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IGIC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on International General Insurance from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International General Insurance from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

IGIC opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.05.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. International General Insurance had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

