Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JP Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $13,638,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,502,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $825,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,916,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,269,000 after buying an additional 53,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $5.21.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.