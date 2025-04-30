Invesco Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $446,906.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,164,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,740,353.83. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 32,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $244,420.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843 shares in the company, valued at $6,398.37. This represents a 97.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,866 shares of company stock worth $955,323. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AVDX. Barclays lowered AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

AvidXchange Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.75 and a beta of 1.14. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

