JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

JD.com Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

