JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity

Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $125,999.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,148.88. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,824,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,868,000 after acquiring an additional 958,418 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,418,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after buying an additional 503,002 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,487,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,587,000 after purchasing an additional 378,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 663,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 263,397 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.