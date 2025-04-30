John Varney Purchases 50,000 Shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB) Stock

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report) insider John Varney acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £3,500 ($4,694.21).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of PEB opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.60. Pebble Beach Systems Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.50 ($0.19). The firm has a market cap of £9.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.55.

Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Pebble Beach Systems Group had a return on equity of 158.52% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebble Beach Systems Group plc will post 1.801406 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pebble Beach Systems Group

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

