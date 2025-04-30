JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $299.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $436.00 to $299.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Saia from $498.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Saia from $557.00 to $422.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.21.

SAIA opened at $236.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. Saia has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $624.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $787.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.18 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. Saia’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 20.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $301,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

