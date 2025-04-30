JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000.

NASDAQ JTEK opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.27. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $55.66 and a twelve month high of $85.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.82.

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

