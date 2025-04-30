JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,191,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 366,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 305,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $634.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $46.02.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

