Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Karooooo were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 1,727.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Karooooo by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Karooooo stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. Karooooo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

