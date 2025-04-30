Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,419,382 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $87,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.