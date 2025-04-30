Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Knife River by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Knife River by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KNF opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $66.13 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

