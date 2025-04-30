Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,617 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LADR. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 816.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Price Performance

LADR stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 112.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LADR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LADR

About Ladder Capital

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.