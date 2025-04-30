Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 22,442 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the third quarter worth $63,000. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $645.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

