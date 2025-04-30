Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,616,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,578,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,495,000 after purchasing an additional 787,543 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,154,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 96,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,553 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IGT opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.66. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IGT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

