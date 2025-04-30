Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 93.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,064 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 77.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Altimmune Stock Performance
ALT stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
Altimmune Profile
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
