Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACB. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 24,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 8.64. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.72.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.89% and a negative net margin of 200.40%. The firm had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michele Farmer sold 24,349 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $45,776.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,672.96. The trade was a 11.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

