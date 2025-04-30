Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,902 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $422.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.09. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.46 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SWBI

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.