Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,116,403 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,116,403 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 39.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SVC. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $309.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.40%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.