Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK) Insider Christopher Sellers Buys 50,000 Shares

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Sellers acquired 50,000 shares of Literacy Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £191,000 ($256,169.53).

Literacy Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BOOK stock opened at GBX 387.50 ($5.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £225.58 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 398.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 434.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Literacy Capital PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 370 ($4.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 535 ($7.18).

Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported GBX (7.05) (($0.09)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Literacy Capital had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 63.70%.

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a closed-end investment company established in 2017 that is focused on investing in and supporting UK businesses and helping their management teams achieve success.

It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.5% of net assets p.a.

