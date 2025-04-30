Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance
NYSE LYV opened at $132.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day moving average of $132.01. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $86.81 and a 52-week high of $157.75.
Several analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
