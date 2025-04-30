Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LYV opened at $132.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day moving average of $132.01. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $86.81 and a 52-week high of $157.75.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,058.76. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

