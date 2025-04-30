Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,431 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Luxfer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 402,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Luxfer Stock Performance

NYSE LXFR opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $272.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Luxfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.