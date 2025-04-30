Mariner LLC Acquires 214 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,142,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,585,000 after purchasing an additional 885,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,089,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in GitLab by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,140,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,954,000 after acquiring an additional 470,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,908,000 after purchasing an additional 65,213 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GitLab Stock Performance
Shares of GitLab stock opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.34 and a beta of 0.79.
In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,938,525.40. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,235. The trade was a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,587,381 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
