Mariner LLC Acquires 2,348 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 754,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 819.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $15,967,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 37.49. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

