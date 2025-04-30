Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays cut Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $82.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

